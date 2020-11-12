Frank G. Rehorka, "Bumpa," beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, age 90, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born in New York City and spent many happy childhood years at his wonderful family farm in Shutesbury, MA before living in Amherst for most of his life. He proudly served his country in the National Guard at the end of the Korean War. He loved fishing the Swift River, the Quabbin, and many other rivers and ponds. He worked at Florence Tool and Die and later at Wilderness Mold where he was an exceptional machinist up until his retirement. Frank was described by many people as a one-of-a-kind man. He was kind and generous, and had a loving old soul. He had the highest integrity, and was a person who always had your back. Frank was a deep listener for anyone who needed his support. He knew how to fix just about anything, and he passed that talent and along to his sons. Frank was humble, loyal, and had an intense work ethic. Along with his loving wife Barbara, the two spent many years taking care of their grandchildren while their parents worked. Prior to Barbara's passing in May 2019, the couple was inseparable. They loved taking day trips with family and friends and nothing made Frank happier than being with his family. He was a diehard Patriots fan, never wanting to miss a game. "Bumpa" will be very deeply missed by his family. Frank leaves behind two sons, Gary Rehorka and his wife, Rachel Schwab Rehorka and their son, Benjamin of Shutesbury and David Rehorka and his wife, Michelle Rehorka, and their twin children, Devon and Kelly of Montague. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private burial service for both Frank and Barbara. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give
or 1-800-AHA-USA-1 For more information, please go to the website of: https://douglassfuneral.com/