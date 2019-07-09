Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank J. Glenowicz Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





He graduated from Smith Academy in 1965 and then graduated from Western New England College to be a history teacher. Frank began substitute teaching at Frontier High School and Smith Academy. Frank changed his profession and began managing the Finest Grocery Stores in Greenfield and Hadley. He then became a salesman for Louie and Abercrombie in South Deerfield. He later moved to become a salesman for Commercial Distributing Co. of Westfield where he retired in May 2009. Frank was also a member of the Army National Guard.



He loved hunting, fishing, the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, as well as local high school sports.



He was predeceased by his mother and father, Frank Sr. and Josephine Glenowicz of Hatfield. He leaves his wife, Jeannie (Zoly) Glenowicz, his son Frank M. Glenowicz, two granddaughters who meant the world to him, Maggie Glenowicz and Riley Glenowicz, two sisters, Irene Mazur and her husband John of Florida and Joyce Hahn and her husband Dave of Hadley, his brother John Glenowicz and wife Louise of NC, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.



His celebration will be July 12, 2019 at the Wrisley Funeral Home, South Deerfield.



Visiting hours will be at 9am until 10:30am, following will be a mass at Holy Family Parish, South Deerfield at 11am.



I would also like to thank all the nurses, doctors and social workers at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Mass General Hospital and the Amherst Rehabilitation Center for their extraordinary care of Frank.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Frontier athletic fund, Frontier Regional High School, c/o Scott Dredge, 113 North Main St., South Deerfield, MA 01373.



www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com





