Frank Szelewicki, 90, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home surrounded by family.



He leaves his wife of 65 years, Connie; his sons, Frank Jr "Chip" (Jane), Stephen (Jan), Michael; his daughter, Mary Beth (Bill) Kennedy; six grandchildren, Katie, Tony, Lauren, Jeffrey, Alex and Hannah and eight great grandchildren. He was born and raised in South Deerfield, the son of Joseph and Catherine (Cembalisty) Szelewicki.



He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, John, Alex, Henry and sister Helen (Szelewicki) Cackowski.



In his early years, Frank would help repair shoes at his family's business, Szelewicki Shoe Store. He was a member of the baseball, basketball and football teams at Deerfield High. Shortly after graduating from Deerfield High, he was drafted into the Army. He served in the Korean War for two years, driving supplies to the front lines.



He married Connie in 1953 at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Shelburne Falls, MA. Frank was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at the Northampton State Hospital, and retired from the hospital in 1985. He did part-time work in construction and for Douglas Auctioneers. Frank coached Little League Baseball for many years while his sons played. He was also an usher at St. Stanislaus Church (Holy Family Parish), member of the V.F.W. and Polish American Citizens Club in So. Deerfield. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He always had a large vegetable garden, and shared vegetables with friends and neighbors. Frank enjoyed playing golf, dancing and traveling with his wife and friends. He enjoyed going on annual cruises to escape the cold winter weather.



Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 5:00 -7:00PM at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00AM in Holy Family Church,Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield. The family asks that everyone go directly to church. Burial with military honors in St. Stanislaus Cemetery will be later in the spring.



Contributions in Frank Szelewicki's memory may be made to the Capital Fund at the Holy Family Parish, 44 Sugarloaf St., So. Deerfield, MA 01373 or to the Activity Department at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, 110 Cherry St., Holyoke, MA 01040.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home for all the wonderful care Frank received there.



