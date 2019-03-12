Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank U. Ernest. View Sign

Frank U. Ernest, 68, died Tuesday, March 12, at his home in South Amherst, Mass., from where he loved exploring the mountains of the Holyoke Range and assisting in rescuing the lost.



Frank passionately loved his family, friends, farming and being outdoors. He found deep joy in watching wildlife, especially while driving his tractor, and loved watching hummingbirds at the feeders outside the kitchen.



His adventures extended beyond his fields, though, to include climbing Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, exploring the back roads and eateries in New England, visiting the lava fields of Hawaii, and racing snowmobiles.



Frank loved a good Dad joke, as well as good food and wine, and planning meals with friends and family.



He was a lifetime farmer and served as Vice President of the Northampton Cooperative livestock auction, as well as farmland manager at Hampshire College and veterinary assistant for Dr. Fred Ruder. Frank began farming as a child with his father, raising and selling vegetables. He later raised feed corn, hay, squash, pigs and beef cattle.



He had many sayings, including " Never give in, never give up," "Always do the right thing, even if it's not the easy thing," "The truth hurts once, but a lie will haunt you forever," and "Never lose your sense of humor."



During his illness he would tell his family "Don't be sad for me, I've lived enough for two lifetimes."



Frank is survived by his beloved wife of more than 40 years, Deborah Ham Ernest, and daughters Heather Ernest and Bethany Desbien, son-in-law Eric Desbien of Amherst, and three cherished grandchildren, William, Nathan and Evelyn Desbien. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Rhodes, and brother of his heart Robert Rhodes of Beaufort, S.C.



His family would like to thank Dr. Richard Steingart, the Baystate 1500 unit, hospice and many supportive friends for their care and support during his illness.



A celebration of his life will be held at the Red Barn at Hampshire College from 12-3 p.m. on Sat., March 16th.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his honor to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, of which he was a longtime supporter.

