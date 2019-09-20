Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank X. MacAvin. View Sign Service Information O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0222 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Frank X. MacAvin, 93, of Easthampton passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family,Thursday September 19, 2019, at the Vero of South Hadley. Frank was born in Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 6, 1926, the son of the late John and Molly (Callaghan) MacAvin. He was educated there in the local catholic school. Frank began his training in hotel and restaurant management at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin. Frank continued his training at Le Colezza a hotel on the Avenue des Champs-Elyees in Paris, France, later at a restaurant in Basel, Switzerland, before returning to work as the Assistant Manager of the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin for many years. In 1952 Frank moved to Holyoke, Ma to assist Ms. Edna Williams to reconstruct the Log Cabin Restaurant after a devastating fire. Frank continued working at the Historic Log Cabin Restaurant as the General Manager for over 40 years until it's closing, yet remained dedicated to Mrs. Williams until the day she passed away. He was a communicant of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Holyoke. Frank embraced his Irish heritage hosting his infamous St Patrick's Day parties at the Log Cabin, where many of his signature Irish Coffees were served. His tremendous sense of humor was well known to his friends and family and occasional pranks were not uncommon. Frank also had a love for the horses and Saratoga. The racing forum were never far from his hand. Frank also had a passion for skiing, his busy work schedule would not allow him much time off and was often spotted taking a quick run in at Mt Tom with his business suit on. Frank's beloved wife Judith M. (Vezina) MacAvin passed away in February of this year. He was also pre-deceased by his son Joseph MacAvin, sisters Josie, Maura and Sunny and his brother John and sister in-law Imelda MacAvin, all of Ireland. He leaves his 3 loving children Leslie A. Rood Jr. and his wife Sonya of South Hadley, Timothy E. Rood and his wife Lisa of Easthampton, and Bridget K. Doyle and her husband Stephen of South Hadley. He was the beloved Papa to Matthew, Sean, and Colin. Frank also leaves his caring brother Joe MacAvin of Ireland, and many nieces and nephews both in Ireland and the United States. Funeral services will be held 9:30 am from the O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St. Easthampton, followed by a mass of Christian Burial 11 AM at the Blessed Sacrament Church Northampton St. Holyoke. Burial will be in the St. Brigid's Cemetery in Easthampton. Calling hours will be held Monday 5-7 PM. A man of great faith frank would like all memorial gifts can be made to the Dominican Nuns 1430 Riverdale St. West Springfield, MA 01089. Frank's family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the many staff members of the former Wingate Nursing Home, now the Vero of South Hadley, for their Kindness and care of frank over these past years. Additionally they would also like to thank the staff of Beacon Hospice of Springfield for their efforts in making these last days of Frank's life as comforting as possible.

Frank X. MacAvin, 93, of Easthampton passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family,Thursday September 19, 2019, at the Vero of South Hadley. Frank was born in Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 6, 1926, the son of the late John and Molly (Callaghan) MacAvin. He was educated there in the local catholic school. Frank began his training in hotel and restaurant management at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin. Frank continued his training at Le Colezza a hotel on the Avenue des Champs-Elyees in Paris, France, later at a restaurant in Basel, Switzerland, before returning to work as the Assistant Manager of the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin for many years. In 1952 Frank moved to Holyoke, Ma to assist Ms. Edna Williams to reconstruct the Log Cabin Restaurant after a devastating fire. Frank continued working at the Historic Log Cabin Restaurant as the General Manager for over 40 years until it's closing, yet remained dedicated to Mrs. Williams until the day she passed away. He was a communicant of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Holyoke. Frank embraced his Irish heritage hosting his infamous St Patrick's Day parties at the Log Cabin, where many of his signature Irish Coffees were served. His tremendous sense of humor was well known to his friends and family and occasional pranks were not uncommon. Frank also had a love for the horses and Saratoga. The racing forum were never far from his hand. Frank also had a passion for skiing, his busy work schedule would not allow him much time off and was often spotted taking a quick run in at Mt Tom with his business suit on. Frank's beloved wife Judith M. (Vezina) MacAvin passed away in February of this year. He was also pre-deceased by his son Joseph MacAvin, sisters Josie, Maura and Sunny and his brother John and sister in-law Imelda MacAvin, all of Ireland. He leaves his 3 loving children Leslie A. Rood Jr. and his wife Sonya of South Hadley, Timothy E. Rood and his wife Lisa of Easthampton, and Bridget K. Doyle and her husband Stephen of South Hadley. He was the beloved Papa to Matthew, Sean, and Colin. Frank also leaves his caring brother Joe MacAvin of Ireland, and many nieces and nephews both in Ireland and the United States. Funeral services will be held 9:30 am from the O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St. Easthampton, followed by a mass of Christian Burial 11 AM at the Blessed Sacrament Church Northampton St. Holyoke. Burial will be in the St. Brigid's Cemetery in Easthampton. Calling hours will be held Monday 5-7 PM. A man of great faith frank would like all memorial gifts can be made to the Dominican Nuns 1430 Riverdale St. West Springfield, MA 01089. Frank's family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the many staff members of the former Wingate Nursing Home, now the Vero of South Hadley, for their Kindness and care of frank over these past years. Additionally they would also like to thank the staff of Beacon Hospice of Springfield for their efforts in making these last days of Frank's life as comforting as possible. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close