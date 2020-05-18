Franklin "Frank" Dressel, 79, passed away suddenly May 12, 2020, at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, MA with his loving wife Elaine and family by his side.Frank was born October 14, 1940 in Florence, MA to the late Harold and Francis "Betty" Dressel. He attended Florence Grammar School and graduated from Northampton High School in 1958.He proudly served in the US Army as a tracked vehicle operator, with the 2nd Armored Division from 1963-1965. He was twice awarded Soldier of the Month.He enjoyed gardening, fishing, word search puzzles and spent hours working on jigsaw puzzles at his dining room table. Franks passion was restoring antique cars and would often be seen with his wife driving around town in his 1910 Model T. Frank and Elaine were members of the Horseless Carriage Car Club of America and often traveled around the country touring.He worked as an auto body painter as a young adult until he was hired by the Holyoke Soldiers Home where he worked as a fireman (boiler technician) until his retirement.Frank leaves behind his best friend, his wife Elaine. He met Elaine on a blind date in 1971, they were married 5 months later. They had a full life together of 48 years, enjoying many trips and adventures.Besides his wife he leaves behind his sister Karen (Dressel) Lowinski (Ernie) of Holiday FL. He was predeceased by his brothers Kenneth Dressel and William Dressel.He will be missed by his children, his sons David Dressel (Amy) of South Hadley, MA, Richard Oliver. (Lori) of New Salem, MA, Stephen Oliver (Mary) of Orange, MA, and Kenneth Oliver (Janet), also his daughters Christine (Halford) Daley (Chris) of Easthampton, MA, and Tammy (Dressel) Duval of Hinsdale NH.All of his grandchildren, Meghan Dressel, Amanda Gover, Anna Oliver, Emma Englehardt, Elizabeth Starks, Alexandria Bussler, Chelsea Bussler, Christopher Daley, Desiree Duval, Jennifer Champagne, Tiffany Gauthier and Dakota Martin and several great- grandchildren. He leaves his sister in law Janet Berner (Bill) of Newfane VT and many nieces.Frank had many friends throughout his life, but he had a special place in his heart for the guys at" The Garage". He spent many hours for many years hanging out with his friend Larry at C & L garage in Hatfield, and Bill, Mark and Louis at Marks Motors. Thank you, guys, for being his friend for so many years.The family would like to thank the Northampton Police and Fire Departments. A special Thank you to Officer Pete Charac for staying with our mother until her family could arrive.Elaine is comforted in knowing that "Frank" as she said "was met at the rainbow bridge, by Nikki" their beloved poodle, who passed away less than a year ago.At the request of the family, there will be no services.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ASPCA, in Frank's memory.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044