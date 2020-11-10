Fred Revaz age 79 of Easthampton graduated to glory on November 3, 2020. He was born in Plainfield, New Jersey on November 22, 1940. He was the son of the late Suzanne and Fredric Revaz. Fred moved to Glen, New Hampshire at a young age and attended Bartlett Elementary. He was a student at Proctor Academy where he was a member of the downhill ski team and received several high accolades for his performances. His family later moved to Deerfield, MA. He graduated from St. Michael's High School in Northampton, MA in 1960. He married Anna Kawula, his high school sweetheart in 1961. Together they raised three children Jeffrey Revaz of Easthampton, MA, Heidi Conard of Salem, NH, and Holly Feliton of Murrells Inlet, SC.
He worked in sales and photography for Gravure Engraving in Holyoke, MA for several years before opening Tran-Tex, a graphic arts company in Springfield, MA where he was head of sales. He went on to have a successful career with many companies including Luscher Switzerland as a sales consultant specializing in CAD systems.
Fred was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He had a love for skiing and was a ski instructor at the former Mt. Tom ski area for several years. He enjoyed casino trips with his wife and spending time outdoors. He was The Best Dance Dad always cheering not just for his own children but everyone.
Fred was a dedicated family man with a kind heart, gentle soul and an infectious personality that touched all who knew and met him. He enjoyed every moment with his grandchildren Rebecca Revaz, Ryan Revaz stationed with the US Coast Guard in Alaska, Bailey Conard, and Abigail Conard. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to be made to the American Kidney Foundation, American Diabetes Association
, American Heart Assoc.
, or the Easthampton Fire Dept.
Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St. Eastampton has been entrusted with his service.