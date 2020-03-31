Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Carl "Fred" Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick "Fred" Carl Harris passed away suddenly on March 25, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. His wife, Judy, was by his side. Fred was also known fondly to many as "Rick." He was born on September 13, 1949 and grew up in Amherst, Massachusetts where he excelled in football, basketball, and especially baseball. He was scouted by the Red Sox in 1968, but was drafted to Vietnam in 1969 and proudly served his country for 2 years in the Army. He was predeceased by his parents, Viola and Frederick Harris. If you were lucky enough to know Fred, you knew what a warm, lively personality he had, on top of an exuberant laugh. His smile was truly magnetic and in turn, made you smile. If you saw Fred around town, you could expect to be greeted enthusiastically and always have an engaging conversation. He worked at the UMass Power Plant for many years, became the "Mail Guy" around campus, and drove the shuttle around, making many new friends along the way. Fred loved walking his dog, going to the VFW, Rafters Sports Bar, Fish Hook, Joe's Cafe, and making his daily lottery ticket runs. He was a lover of all Boston sports and UMass basketball. The loss of Fred for our family and community is immeasurable. He leaves behind his wife Judy of 49 years, his children Nicole and Eric, his 2 brothers, Joseph and Jeffrey and their spouses, as well as many cousins and friends. There will be no funeral services, but we will have a celebration of life when we are all able to gather again.

Frederick "Fred" Carl Harris passed away suddenly on March 25, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. His wife, Judy, was by his side. Fred was also known fondly to many as "Rick." He was born on September 13, 1949 and grew up in Amherst, Massachusetts where he excelled in football, basketball, and especially baseball. He was scouted by the Red Sox in 1968, but was drafted to Vietnam in 1969 and proudly served his country for 2 years in the Army. He was predeceased by his parents, Viola and Frederick Harris. If you were lucky enough to know Fred, you knew what a warm, lively personality he had, on top of an exuberant laugh. His smile was truly magnetic and in turn, made you smile. If you saw Fred around town, you could expect to be greeted enthusiastically and always have an engaging conversation. He worked at the UMass Power Plant for many years, became the "Mail Guy" around campus, and drove the shuttle around, making many new friends along the way. Fred loved walking his dog, going to the VFW, Rafters Sports Bar, Fish Hook, Joe's Cafe, and making his daily lottery ticket runs. He was a lover of all Boston sports and UMass basketball. The loss of Fred for our family and community is immeasurable. He leaves behind his wife Judy of 49 years, his children Nicole and Eric, his 2 brothers, Joseph and Jeffrey and their spouses, as well as many cousins and friends. There will be no funeral services, but we will have a celebration of life when we are all able to gather again. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close