Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gail A. DeArellano 71, of Westfield, MA passed away peacefully Sunday March 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family members. Gail was born in Northampton, MA on July 10, 1947 the daughter of Walter J. Sr, and Anna W. Sierminski Zawacki. Gail graduated from Easthampton High School in 1965 and attended Quinnipiac and Miami Dade Colleges. She made her home in Westfield in 1978 and was employed with Mestek Inc. as Sr. Accounts Payable Clerk for 22 years.



Gail was the beloved mother of two sons Keith and Jason DeArellano (Jenny), and one daughter Alissa Ducharme (Dana). She leaves behind siblings Edward Zawacki and wife Christine, Michael Zawacki and wife Bernadette (Bunny), Janis Talbot and husband David Westort, Linda Larsen and husband Richard Sr.; grandchildren; Matthew, Kiera, Nico and Isabelle; nieces and nephews Jennifer, Julia, Jocelyn, Richard Jr., John and great nieces Teagan and Ansa. Gail was predeceased by two brothers Walter Jr, (Sonny), and Stephen.



Throughout the years Gail always kept in touch with her ex-husband and in-laws. The kindness and thoughtfulness shared between family were truly special.



Gail enjoyed living in Westfield and the surrounding community. She was a very strong, healthy and spiritual woman. Gail was passionate about reading, gardening and adored her grandchildren tremendously. She loved being outside on warm summer days and collecting shells at the beach.



Gail's strong spirit, wisdom and giving nature will be missed by all of those who knew her. She could always be depended on for advice and guidance during good times and bad. She had the most beautiful smile and genuine laugh that will always be remembered.



Contributions can be made to the Westfield Athenaeum in honor of Gail's love for reading books. A Memorial service will be held in the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton, MA on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 10am. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Westfield. A celebration of Gail's life will follow at a location to be announced.

Gail A. DeArellano 71, of Westfield, MA passed away peacefully Sunday March 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family members. Gail was born in Northampton, MA on July 10, 1947 the daughter of Walter J. Sr, and Anna W. Sierminski Zawacki. Gail graduated from Easthampton High School in 1965 and attended Quinnipiac and Miami Dade Colleges. She made her home in Westfield in 1978 and was employed with Mestek Inc. as Sr. Accounts Payable Clerk for 22 years.Gail was the beloved mother of two sons Keith and Jason DeArellano (Jenny), and one daughter Alissa Ducharme (Dana). She leaves behind siblings Edward Zawacki and wife Christine, Michael Zawacki and wife Bernadette (Bunny), Janis Talbot and husband David Westort, Linda Larsen and husband Richard Sr.; grandchildren; Matthew, Kiera, Nico and Isabelle; nieces and nephews Jennifer, Julia, Jocelyn, Richard Jr., John and great nieces Teagan and Ansa. Gail was predeceased by two brothers Walter Jr, (Sonny), and Stephen.Throughout the years Gail always kept in touch with her ex-husband and in-laws. The kindness and thoughtfulness shared between family were truly special.Gail enjoyed living in Westfield and the surrounding community. She was a very strong, healthy and spiritual woman. Gail was passionate about reading, gardening and adored her grandchildren tremendously. She loved being outside on warm summer days and collecting shells at the beach.Gail's strong spirit, wisdom and giving nature will be missed by all of those who knew her. She could always be depended on for advice and guidance during good times and bad. She had the most beautiful smile and genuine laugh that will always be remembered.Contributions can be made to the Westfield Athenaeum in honor of Gail's love for reading books. A Memorial service will be held in the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton, MA on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 10am. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Westfield. A celebration of Gail's life will follow at a location to be announced. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com Funeral Home Mitchell Funeral Home

15 Park Street

Easthampton , MA 01027

(413) 527-0872 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close