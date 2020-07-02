1/1
Gail A. Phillips
Gail Ann Phillips, 68, passed away peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Jewish Nursing Home, with her daughter by her side. Gail was born on October 12, 1951 in Springfield, daughter to the late Donald and Vivian (Goewey) MacGilvray. Gail was a high school graduate of Commerce High School in Springfield. She was a stay at home mother while her children were young, babysat for many years, and various other jobs. Gail's love was taking care of her grandchildren. Gail is predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Phillips of CT and her former husband and friend Leonard Patryn of Southampton. Gail is survived by her children Jason Patryn and his wife Dalia of Chula Vista CA, her daughter and care taker Alyssa Hairston and her husband Anthony of Southampton; her brothers, Mark MacGilvray and his wife Amy of NY, and Gary Anderson and wife Lisa of Florida. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Colin and Jack Dawson, and Jacob Patryn along with her nieces and nephew; and her bestfriend since high school, Paula Pescitelli. All services for Gail will be private for the family. Please visit www.westfieldfuneralhome.com to express condolences to the family on Gail's memorial page.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 2, 2020.
