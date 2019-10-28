Gail B Leroux 82, of Leesburg, FL passed away suddenly at Leesburg Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 21, 2019.



She was born in Northampton on October 3, 1937 to Ivan and Payoline Greene of the Leeds section of Northampton. She leaves behind a cousin Richard K Greene of Leeds, husband Alfred P Leroux of Leesburg, stepson Steven P Leroux and wife Michelle of Rowley, MA, and stepdaughter Andrea Leroux of Ipswich, MA.



Gail spent a large part of her life in CA working for various law firms and state government before moving back to Northampton. Gail enjoyed travel, planning her trips, televised sports, bowling, and casino activities in Las Vegas.



A public graveside service and burial shall take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Florence, MA on Nov 1st at 2pm .



In lieu of flowers, donations in Gail's name may be made to The at or 1-800-AHA-USA1

