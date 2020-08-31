1/1
Gail F. Molloy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail F. (Wolfran) Molloy, 81, formerly of Easthampton passed away at her home in Northampton on August 29, 2020. She was born in Northampton on February 27, 1939, she started her career at Providence Hospital and later retired from Holyoke Medical Center in the Maternity Ward in 1996 as a registered nurse.

She is predeceased by her parents Norman and Eve (Ohman) Wolfram her son Brian Molloy and her brother Carl Wolfran.

She leaves her loving children Kevin Molloy and his wife Sandra, Stephen Molloy and his wife Michelle all from Easthampton. A daughter Kathleen Wuerth and her husband Ronald of Jupiter Florida, her daughter-in-law Renee Molloy. Her nephew Norman Wolfram and her grandchildren Joshua and Julia Molloy, Kyle Wuerth, Melissa Molloy and Jennifer Stankowoski. Her great grandchildren Katelyn, Amanda and Emily Stankowski and Ronan Molloy.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday September 4, 2020, 10AM at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton followed by burial in Brookside Cemetery.

Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved