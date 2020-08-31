Gail F. (Wolfran) Molloy, 81, formerly of Easthampton passed away at her home in Northampton on August 29, 2020. She was born in Northampton on February 27, 1939, she started her career at Providence Hospital and later retired from Holyoke Medical Center in the Maternity Ward in 1996 as a registered nurse.
She is predeceased by her parents Norman and Eve (Ohman) Wolfram her son Brian Molloy and her brother Carl Wolfran.
She leaves her loving children Kevin Molloy and his wife Sandra, Stephen Molloy and his wife Michelle all from Easthampton. A daughter Kathleen Wuerth and her husband Ronald of Jupiter Florida, her daughter-in-law Renee Molloy. Her nephew Norman Wolfram and her grandchildren Joshua and Julia Molloy, Kyle Wuerth, Melissa Molloy and Jennifer Stankowoski. Her great grandchildren Katelyn, Amanda and Emily Stankowski and Ronan Molloy.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday September 4, 2020, 10AM at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton followed by burial in Brookside Cemetery.
Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.