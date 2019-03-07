Gail Poreda (Hutchinson), age 62, of South Hadley passed away on March 3, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center with her beloved family by her side. Gail is survived by her husband, James Poreda of Holyoke, whom she married in 1976. Gail and Jim lived a full life together raising their four children: James Poreda, Daniel Poreda, Paul Poreda, and Lucille Speckels, all of South Hadley. Gail was blessed with twelve grandchildren whom she cherished deeply and brought her great pride and joy. Gail is also survived by her siblings April, Merry, and Ernie Hutchinson of New York.
A celebration of life will be held at the earliest convenience of the family. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019