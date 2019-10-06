Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nickerson Funeral Home 87 Crowell Road Chatham , MA 02633 (508)-945-1166 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Nickerson Funeral Home 87 Crowell Road Chatham , MA 02633 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joan of Arc Church 61 Canal Rd Orleans , MA View Map Burial Following Services Orleans Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





Born at home in Orleans, Gail was the second of 5 children to Beryl (Knowles) and Raymond Perreault. An 8th generation Cape Codder, Gail attended Orleans schools and graduated from Orleans High School in the "infamous" class of '57. After high school, Gail attended Lesley College in Boston and then moved to Hartford, CT. On a ski trip to Aspen shortly thereafter, Gail met her match and the love of her life for 49 years, John "Jack" Glanville.



On October 18, 1969, Jack and Gail married in Orleans and together moved to South Hadley, MA where they raised two daughters, Jennifer and Sarah. Gail spent the majority of her career working at the Art Department at Mount Holyoke College. Her favorite pastimes and many creative talents included tennis and skiing, hosting amazing parties, designing and sewing clothing, maintaining her large gardens, and preparing her restaurant-worthy dishes.



Gail was passionate about spending time with her family and enjoying her retirement in Orleans. She was a devoted caretaker to her husband Jack who battled Parkinson's Disease for two decades and was committed to helping others suffering with the disease as a board member for the Parkinson's Support Network of Cape Cod and the leader of the Orleans Parkinson's Support Group.



Gail was known for her quick wit, her huge heart and her welcoming spirit. Gail's door was always open, and she was famous for extending warm invitations for holiday and family celebrations to a wide circle of family and friends, embodying the adage that her house was your house.



Gail was preceded in death by her sister Sandra and her husband Jack. She is survived by her sisters Lillian and Brenda, her brother Fred, her two daughters, Jennifer Glanville of Somerville and Wellfleet, MA, fiancé William Love, and Sarah Judge of Beverly, MA, son-in-law Paul Judge, three wonderful grandchildren Emma, Lillian and Aidan, as well as several nieces, nephews and great and grand nieces and nephews.



Gail's family would like to thank the wonderful people at Cape Cod Hospital for their compassion and exceptional care over the last several months.



Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Gail's life from 4-7pm on Thursday, October 10 th, at Nickerson Funeral Home, 87 Crowell Road, Chatham, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am Friday October 11th at St. Joan of Arc Church, 61 Canal Rd, Orleans with a procession to the Orleans Cemetery for the burial service where Gail will be laid to rest.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Support Network of Cape Cod, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118 or at

