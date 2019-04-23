Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Sullivan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Gail Sullivan, 71, of Easthampton died at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield on April 10, 2019. She was born in Northampton May 25, 1947, the daughter of the late Robert and Arlene Bergmann Symancyk. Gail was educated in Easthampton schools and a graduate of Easthampton High School. Although she had no children of her own, she touched the lives of countless little ones during her 40 plus years as a pediatric nurse at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. After retiring, she continued caring for kids when needed. She enjoyed traveling and was a member of a bowling league at Canal Lanes in Southampton. She was also an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Easthampton.Gail is survived by two sisters: Diane King and her husband Stephen, their daughter, Mandy Martin and niece, Hannah Grace; Dawn and Glenn Buckley, their daughter, Johanna and husband, Chris McCaffrey and niece, Clara Grace, all of New Hampshire.Memorial service will be held on April 28, 2019 at 10:30 am in Trinity Lutheran Church of Easthampton with burial in Brookside Cemetery the following day, April 29th at 11 am.Donation in Gail's memory may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Clark Street, Easthampton Ma 010217 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019

