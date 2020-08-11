Gale Lorraine Tennyson Ryznic passed away on August 7, 2020 in Virginia. She was born on June 27, 1949 in Illinois. Left to cherish her memory is Dale Tennyson, Jane Meyers, Ann Tennyson, Lorraine G. Lively, Pauline J. Croake; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Gale lived in Virginia Beach, had many friends and family, and went to Grace Bible Church. She was a graduate of the Smith Vocational School in 1968.
A memorial service will be held for Gale on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Altmeyer Funeral Home 1801 Baltic Ave, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451. A livestream of the memorial service will be available by visiting altmeyerfh.com
