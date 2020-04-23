Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY A. ROBICHAUD. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

A lifetime Northampton resident, Gary A. Robichaud, born January 3, 1959 (aged 61), son of Lorraine and Karl J. Zalesky (d. 2011) of Northampton, succumbed to cancer on April 15, 2020 at home in the loving arms of his family. He graduated from Northampton High, Class of '77, honorably discharged from the U.S. Coast Guard in 1982, and held various culinary positions at the former Myer's Eatery and Page's Loft, as well as the Hotel Northampton. As a bastion of the Bluebonnet Diner since 1994, chances are, if you ate your dinner there within the last 26 years, Gary got your "order up."



Gary was a gentle and kind soul, loved by all who knew him. Gary took great pride in his "McGyver" fix-it skills and his encyclopedic knowledge of inane factoids. His family and friends wholeheartedly loved and encouraged his embellishments when recounting stories of his adventures. He enjoyed befriending wildlife and domestic animals, sometimes mistaking one for another and leading to precarious encounters. He supported the Dallas Cowboys, the Boston Red Sox, and his other pastimes with gusto and reverence.



Gary leaves behind his mother, Lorraine, and siblings Paul (Beth) Robichaud in Natick, MA; Lois (Donald) Boulanger also of Northampton; Karla (Gerald) O'Neill in Olathe, KS; Bruce (Karen) Robichaud in Dover, NH; and Denise (Steve) Diminuco in Alexandria VA. Gary was preceded in death by his father Karl J. Zalesky, Northampton Firefighter, his biological father Albert F. Robichaud (d.1963), his brother Marc R. Zalesky (d.1981), and brother Mark F. Robichaud (d.2009).



Gary was a source of unending smiles and teachable moments to all his nieces and nephews while they were young and as adults. Jennifer, Kimberly, Jonathan, Justine, Andrew, Betsy, Katie, Andrew, Adrianna, Katherine, Alison, Michelle and Sarah will miss him dearly. His great-nieces and great-nephews, Jleigh, Alaine (AJ), James, Jillian, Stella, Parker, Eva, Lilly, Elliot, Quinn, Brody, and Emma also grieve for him. Gary also leaves behind his extended family at the Bluebonnet.



In light of current COVID-19 restrictions, the immediate family will hold a private prayer service at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME in lieu of visiting hours. A memorial service and internment are postponed until further notice. Donations in memory of Gary may be made to the Baystate Home Health and Hospice, 30 Capital Drive, Suite A, West Springfield MA 01089, ph. (413) 794-6411. Access for online donations can be found at





