Gary Worden of Florence passed away April 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma.



Born November 24,1942 to the late Helena (Rabideau) Worden and Rupert Worden in Brattleboro, Vermont.



He lived his youngest years in Vermont. He moved to Northampton when he was 11, with his mother Helena and "Dad" George Jaworski. He graduated



He leaves his wife of 53 years, Sandra Worden; his son Michael Worden and his granddog Olive; his son Carl Worden, his daughter in law Betsy Worden; his grandchildren Tyler and Jillian Worden; his siblings Janet Dibrindisi, brother in law Joe Dibrindisi, Don Worden, Debbie Kendrew, brother in law Kevin Kendrew, Bernard Jaworski and sister in law Mary Jaworski; and his "Dad" George Jaworski, as well as extended nieces and nephews



His Catholic faith was a strong and consistent presence in his life. A member of the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Florence since he moved there 53 years before.



Gary enjoyed bowling, a member of the Gypsy League in Southampton. His interests also included his coin collection and watching Red Sox baseball.



He was a kind and compassionate soul, always willing to lend a hand. His warm smile and quick wit, willingness to tell a joke was known by all. His lending hand was known to be involved with Boy Scout Troop #109 of Northampton, the Smith Vocational Alumni Association, and "the Grinch" who took down Christmas lights in Florence each January. He was a very social person, known for 30 years to frequent "Smitties" in Baystate, loving his daily visit with Bob Jones. More recently he could be found daily at Bird's store, working with his dear friend Gaurang Patel. His dedication to those he loved was seen in his bright smile.



Most of all Gary loved his family. Family reunions near and far, holidays, or birthdays, he was always there. He enjoyed family vacations to Maine. Gary traveled with Sandy to Ireland and Puerto Rico. He made trips cross country to visit Michael when he lived in Wyoming and Alaska. He was a dedicated grandfather. "Papa" attended all the sporting events, dance recitals, concerts and robotic competitions, anytime the kids called, he was there. He made the best pancakes with bacon AND sausage. His grandchildren often returned home with a dozen donuts and a "bookmark".



A liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday April 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Annunciation Chapel, 85 Beacon St. in Florence (please meet directly at church) with Rites of Committal to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday April 7 from 3:00-6:00 PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd. in Northampton.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cooley Dickinson Hospice or The Jimmy Fund.





783 Bridge Road

Northampton , MA 01060

