Gary Roger Olson of Hatfield passed away on Tuesday, March 24 at home. He was born in Hartford, CT to Roger and Betty Olson, raised in Bloomfield CT and graduated from Bloomfield High School. Gary was employed for many years as a product engineer for Hi-G Nytronics corporation, a Hartford manufacturer for the aerospace industry. Upon retirement he kept busy as a real estate salesperson and a bus driver for the Hatfield Public Schools and the Hatfield Council on Aging. Gary's passions were fishing, cooking, golf, and sports especially the NY Yankees, NY Giants and UConn women's basketball. Gary leaves his wife Cathy, his sister Jill Bertrand of Connecticut, brother in law Sam (Colleen) Belden of Hatfield, sister in law Ann Belden of Virginia, cousins and nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413) 587-0044

