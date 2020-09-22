1/1
Gary W. Wickland
Gary Wilbur Wickland, 71, lifelong resident of Chesterfield, passed away at home in the early morning of Friday, September 18, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Northampton, MA on March 14, 1949 to the late Francis W. and Mildred S. (Sanford) Wickland.

Gary was a graduate of Smith Vocational Technical High School where he played baseball, was a member of the Future Farmers of America and the R.O.T.C. program. He was a dairy farmer on the family farm, Golden Sunset Farm, in Chesterfield. He was also a police officer for the Chesterfield Police Department for over 45 years, of which 30 years were spent serving as the Chief of Police. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Chesterfield Fire Department for nearly 50 years, during which he served as Fire Captain. Gary was one of the founding members of the Chesterfield 4 Seasons Sportsmen's club. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and snowmobiling in his younger days, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was well known and well respected by the community.

He is survived by his devoted wife; Sandra (Granger) Wickland, his children; Denise Wickland, Chief of Police Williamsburg, and her husband Robert Cayo III, his daughter Amy Wickland, his grandchildren; Austin, Laina, Cadence and Aiden, his siblings Ruth Wade, Marilyn Donovan, Donald Wickland, Eleanor Smith and Karl Wickland, and an Uncle Glen Wickland, also several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Wickland.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00am in the Center Cemetery on North Road, Chesterfield, MA

In lieu of flowers consider a contribution to a charity of your choice.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, not allowed to congregate at the cemetery and are respectfully asked for no contact with the family but know that your presence is truly appreciated.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 22, 2020.
