Gary W. LaCroix passed away on July 19, 2020 with his family by his side at their home in Easthampton. Gary was born in Northampton, on June 14, 1945, the youngest of five sons, to the late Lawrence and Margaret (Flynn) LaCroix. Besides his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brothers Edward, Richard, Roger (Mugsy), and David. He was also the youngest and last survivor of 25 grandchildren of the late George and Agnes (Carpentier) LaCroix of Leeds. Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy (Kyle) LaCroix, their two children, Matthew (Hootie) LaCroix and Mark LaCroix; grandchild, Luna LaCroix, and daughter-in-law, Christel Wilmot, all of Easthampton. He also leaves others close to him including, cousin Martha (Flynn) Newman of Florence, nephews Kevin LaCroix of Colorado and Brian LaCroix of Cape Cod, niece Michelle (LaCroix) Aquadro of Sturbridge, and close friends Pat Judd, Eric Janes, Dottie DeRose, Linda & Michael Netto, Mark & Josee Vaclavicek. Photo shown here by good friend, Madeline Catania.
Gary grew up on Vernon Street and attended public schools in Northampton, graduating from Hamp High, Class of 1964. Gary was a Vietnam Era Veteran of the United States Navy, 1966 through 1969, serving aboard the USS Aeolus (ARC-3), out of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Returning to civilian life, he worked at Holyoke Water Power Co. for 30 years, retiring in 2000 as a hydro plant operator at the Holyoke Dam.
In his spare time, Gary was always working on either a car, a boat, the house, or an art project. He was a recreational boater on the Connecticut River for many years. Gary and Kathy met as kids on a summer day at Paradise Pond where he was adding a motor to a row boat. As a lifelong artist, he donated his time and enthusiasm to painting for fundraising events, including model trains for Santa's Trains at Look Park for several years. He was Easthampton Bear Fest Artist, 2009 and 2012. One of his bears resides in the train depot at Look Park, another in the lobby of Easthampton Savings Bank. Gary was a member of the Pioneer Valley "S" Gaugers, Easthampton City Arts, and Cancer Connection.
Gary's family wishes to thank Dr. Deborah Smith MGCC, Dr. David Slack Valley Medical, Dr. Teresa Klich-Nowak CD Medical Group, and CD VNA & Hospice, especially "Doctor" Andree Leblanc-Ross, RN, CHPN, for their compassionate care of Gary. Special thanks to the members of Men Living with Cancer Support Group where he made truly great friends.
There are no calling hours. Burial in Brookside Cemetery, Easthampton, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in memory of Gary to Cancer Connection, 41 Locust Street, Northampton MA 01027. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Gary's care and services. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com
