Gayle M. Fitzgerald died Tuesday May 28, 2019 at home, peacefully in her sleep with her beloved Aussie Fledge by her side. She was born Nov 18, 1950 in Waltham, MA to Hilda Carey Fitzgerald and Fred Fitzgerald. She is deeply mourned by a vast community of friends, both human and canine; her coworkers at Smith College for whom she was a diligent and devoted union representative with SEIU Local 263; and her Aunt Barbara Carey and cousins Dennis, Brenda, Wendy, Scott, Colleen and Kathleen. Plans for a memorial are in process and will be posted at a future date. Williamsburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 30, 2019
