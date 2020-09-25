The family of Genevieve Louise Clarke informs extended family, friends and neighbors of Jeannie's passing on September 22, 2002 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, MA. Her spouse, Ina Luadtke, gratefully received a compassionate exemption due to the pandemic coronavirus, to sing, speak and pray for her throughout the afternoon and evening.
Jeannie was raised in Maspeth, Queens, NY and Port Washington, Long Island, NY. She earned BA and MA degrees from SUNY at Geneseo and Hofstra University, respectively. Her lifetime career was fulfilled at Publisher's Clearing House, in Port Washington, where she rose through levels of responsibility to a position as Vice President supervising 78 employees. She mentored women through their, and her own, struggle for equality from the '60s to the 21st century. As a representative of the company she traveled abroad and to major US cities attending the International Book Fair of the DMA.
Following her early retirement, she and Ina moved to MA for a quarter century of contentment as residents of Northampton, nicknamed appropriately: Paradise City. The combination of the rural, picturesque Valley and the spirited academic community fulfilled both of their personalities. They added extensive travel adventures in Europe, Canada, and the United States throughout their forty years of shared lives. Creative and curious, under the tutelage of Paula Gottlieb, Jeannie became a watercolorist. She was a veracious consumer of TV cable news, sports and books from Northampton's Forbes Library.
In addition to her spouse, Ina, Jeannie is survived by her Goddaughter, Holly, her siblings, Victoria and John (Margaret), sisters in law, Evelyn and Gloria (Michael), and brother in law, Orvin (Carolyn), nieces, Molly, Gwen, and Margaret (Steve), nephews Erik (Sara) and David (Lisa). She leaves grandniece, Isabella, and grandnephews, Oliver and Alexander and loving families in Miami, Fl, Fredericksburg, VA, Grand Forks, ND, Ithaca and Fort Salonga, NY.
Burial will be at the Clarke family gravesite in Farmingdale, NY.
Jeannie was born June 22, 1947 and was preceded in death by her birth mother, Genevieve, her parents, Eleanor and Walter Clarke, and her stepdaughter, Caryn.
No ceremonies are planned. The family expresses appreciation to the many nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors who provided expertise and care during the past summer. Charitable contributions, in Jeannie's memory, may be made to the Scholarship Fund at Smith Vocational and Agricultural School, 80 Locust St., Northampton, MA 01060 or the Sidney Smith Toy Fund, c/o The Daily Hampshire Gazette, 115 Conz St., Northampton, MA 01060. Condolence messages at Legacy.com
. Complete a word search puzzle in her memory. It was her brain balm.
Her wish (author unknown):
"I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles, When Life is done.
I'd like to leave an echo whispering Softly down the ways
Of happy times and laughing times, And bright and sunny days."
The Blessed Provider has Jeannie in her keeping. We have her in our hearts.
Arrangements are by Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Road, Northampton, MA 01060