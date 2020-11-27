George A. Clark, 70, of Northampton, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Highview of Northampton. George is the beloved son of Phyllis A. Clark and the late George Clark of West Springfield, MA. George is survived by his brother Stephen Clark and wife Elaine of Monson, MA; his sister Jennifer Salvas and husband Richard of Old Saybrook, CT; his nephew Ryan Salvas and wife Jenny and their two children Benjamin and Evelyn of Acton, MA; and his nephew Sean Salvas and wife Vanessa of Phoenix, AZ.
George graduated from West Springfield High School and served in the U.S. Army for a short period during the Vietnam Era. George was a kind, caring, and loving man who would do anything for his friends and family. He enjoyed spending summer vacations with his family on the beaches of Rhode Island and fishing with his brother Steve. The Beatles were his favorite rock group, and he was an avid fan of the great Muhammad Ali. George also loved watching movies and playing Bingo and Dominoes with his special friend Mary at Highview of Northampton.
The Clark and Salvas Family would like to express their gratitude to all the wonderful staff and caregivers at ServiceNet, Northampton, MA; Thayercare, Hadley, MA; Highview of Northampton, Leeds, MA; and Hospice Services, Feeding Hills, MA for their loving care and total devotion to George.
You may be gone from our sight George, but you will never be gone from our hearts. We may not be able to see your face, but we will always see your beautiful blue eyes and your sweet smile. We may never hear your voice again, but you will forever echo in our souls. We love you George!
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with his services. For more information, or to leave a message of personal condolence to George's family please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com