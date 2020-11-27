1/1
George A. Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George A. Clark, 70, of Northampton, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Highview of Northampton. George is the beloved son of Phyllis A. Clark and the late George Clark of West Springfield, MA. George is survived by his brother Stephen Clark and wife Elaine of Monson, MA; his sister Jennifer Salvas and husband Richard of Old Saybrook, CT; his nephew Ryan Salvas and wife Jenny and their two children Benjamin and Evelyn of Acton, MA; and his nephew Sean Salvas and wife Vanessa of Phoenix, AZ.

George graduated from West Springfield High School and served in the U.S. Army for a short period during the Vietnam Era. George was a kind, caring, and loving man who would do anything for his friends and family. He enjoyed spending summer vacations with his family on the beaches of Rhode Island and fishing with his brother Steve. The Beatles were his favorite rock group, and he was an avid fan of the great Muhammad Ali. George also loved watching movies and playing Bingo and Dominoes with his special friend Mary at Highview of Northampton.

The Clark and Salvas Family would like to express their gratitude to all the wonderful staff and caregivers at ServiceNet, Northampton, MA; Thayercare, Hadley, MA; Highview of Northampton, Leeds, MA; and Hospice Services, Feeding Hills, MA for their loving care and total devotion to George.

You may be gone from our sight George, but you will never be gone from our hearts. We may not be able to see your face, but we will always see your beautiful blue eyes and your sweet smile. We may never hear your voice again, but you will forever echo in our souls. We love you George!

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with his services. For more information, or to leave a message of personal condolence to George's family please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drozdal Funeral Home
120 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-5306
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved