1/1
George Alfred Barrett Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Alfred Barrett Jr, age 69, formerly of Easthampton and a resident of the Soldier's On Program located on the property of the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Leeds died on Wednesday morning November 18, 2020 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

He was born in Northampton on September 6, 1951 and he was the son of late George Alfred Barrett Sr and Ruth Amy (Allen) Barrett of Easthampton. George was raised in the Loudville section of Northampton and he was educated at the former Sacred Heart Parochial School in Northampton and was a graduate from Smith Vocational & Agricultural High School in 1969. He enlisted in the United States Army in November of 1970 and proudly served his Country during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in November of 1973. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, Sharpshooter Badge-M16 and the 1st Class Badge- Hand Grenade Medal.

Upon returning to civilian life, George worked as a machinist for many years in the paper industry until his health forced him to retire. During his free time he had a passion for photography and he was also an avid outdoors men, who enjoyed camping, hiking with his many friends.

George is survived by his loving Mother; Ruth A. Barrett and Sisters; Margaret L. Barrett both of Easthampton and Patrice Lauren of Northampton, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Due to the restrictions mandated with Covid-19, George's services were privately held on Monday November 23rd at the GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, the public are welcome to attend the final committal prayers before burial with MILITARY HONORS are rendered at the Center Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Westhampton at 12:15pm. Masks and social distancing are required. Donations in George's Memory are requested to the SOLDIER'S ON PROGRAM, 425 North Main Street, Leeds, MA 01053

For online condolences, please visit rwgrahamfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
18 Adams Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-5321
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved