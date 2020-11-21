George Alfred Barrett Jr, age 69, formerly of Easthampton and a resident of the Soldier's On Program located on the property of the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Leeds died on Wednesday morning November 18, 2020 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
He was born in Northampton on September 6, 1951 and he was the son of late George Alfred Barrett Sr and Ruth Amy (Allen) Barrett of Easthampton. George was raised in the Loudville section of Northampton and he was educated at the former Sacred Heart Parochial School in Northampton and was a graduate from Smith Vocational & Agricultural High School in 1969. He enlisted in the United States Army in November of 1970 and proudly served his Country during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in November of 1973. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, Sharpshooter Badge-M16 and the 1st Class Badge- Hand Grenade Medal.
Upon returning to civilian life, George worked as a machinist for many years in the paper industry until his health forced him to retire. During his free time he had a passion for photography and he was also an avid outdoors men, who enjoyed camping, hiking with his many friends.
George is survived by his loving Mother; Ruth A. Barrett and Sisters; Margaret L. Barrett both of Easthampton and Patrice Lauren of Northampton, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Due to the restrictions mandated with Covid-19, George's services were privately held on Monday November 23rd at the GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, the public are welcome to attend the final committal prayers before burial with MILITARY HONORS are rendered at the Center Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Westhampton at 12:15pm. Masks and social distancing are required. Donations in George's Memory are requested to the SOLDIER'S ON PROGRAM, 425 North Main Street, Leeds, MA 01053
