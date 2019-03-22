Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George C. Holt. View Sign





He resided at Rockridge Retirement Community in Northampton.



He was born on February 8, 1939 to the late Charles and Ruth (Ingraham) Holt. He leaves behind his ex-wife, Marilyn Holt, his children, Brenda Barcomb, George Holt Jr and wife Lisa, Darlene Krok and husband David, and Catherine Tobin, his grandchildren, Cheryl Gose, Jessica Truong, Joshua Holt, Sarah Holt, Stephanie Krok (deceased), Jason Krok, Amanda Tobin, Rachel Corbett, Meghan Tobin and his great grandchildren, Austin Gose,



Zackary Troung, Lily Fuller, Adison Fuller and Kaylee Russell, and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his brother Arnold Holt and sister Edna Warner.



George served in the United States Army and worked at Dreikorns Bakery in Holyoke for many years.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's memory to Rockridge Retirement Community, 25 Coles Meadow Road, Northampton, Ma 01060.



A private burial will be held at a later date.





George C Holt Sr, 80, of Northampton, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Cooley Dickinson Hospital on March 16, 2019.He resided at Rockridge Retirement Community in Northampton.He was born on February 8, 1939 to the late Charles and Ruth (Ingraham) Holt. He leaves behind his ex-wife, Marilyn Holt, his children, Brenda Barcomb, George Holt Jr and wife Lisa, Darlene Krok and husband David, and Catherine Tobin, his grandchildren, Cheryl Gose, Jessica Truong, Joshua Holt, Sarah Holt, Stephanie Krok (deceased), Jason Krok, Amanda Tobin, Rachel Corbett, Meghan Tobin and his great grandchildren, Austin Gose,Zackary Troung, Lily Fuller, Adison Fuller and Kaylee Russell, and several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his brother Arnold Holt and sister Edna Warner.George served in the United States Army and worked at Dreikorns Bakery in Holyoke for many years.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's memory to Rockridge Retirement Community, 25 Coles Meadow Road, Northampton, Ma 01060.A private burial will be held at a later date. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close