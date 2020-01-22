George E. Dobiecki

Service Information
O'Brien Funeral Home
17 Clark Street
Easthampton, MA
01027
(413)-527-0222
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
17 Clark Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
View Map
Committal
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Massachusetts Veteran Memorial Cemetery
Agawam, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Dopafit Parkinson's Movement center
15 College Highway Unit C
Southampton, MA
View Map
Obituary
George E. Dobiecki, 82, of Southampton, peacefully passed away Sunday January 19, 2020 at his home with his beloved wife Karen by his side. George was a US Army, Korean War veteran. He was employed as a Conductor for both Conrail and Amtrak for 24 years. Previously George had been employed at General Electric as a set-up man and had won an award for his accomplishments there. George leaves his beloved wife of 49 years Karen (Paradie) Dobiecki, and will take a piece of her heart with him. Callings hours will be held Monday 11am to 1 pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St. Easthampton followed by a committal with military honors 2 pm at the Massachusetts Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. Memorial gifts can be made to the Dopafit Parkinson's Movement center 15 College Highway Unit C Southampton, Ma 01073. A celebration of George's life will immediately follow the committal in Agawam at the Dopafit Center in Southampton

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
