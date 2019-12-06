Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George E. Wright. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary





George E. Wright, 92, of Amherst, formerly of Pelham, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Center for Extended Care in Amherst. He was born March 15, 1927 in Northampton to the late David S. and Florence (Smith) Wright.He had attended Northampton High School and graduated. It was there where his father was an accomplished coach and teacher from 1919-1956, after his father's death, the football field was honored in his father's memory. In 1937, his mother Florence died, it was then he was raised by his father and his oldest sibling; Catherine. George excelled in school; attending Syracuse University. He was drafted to the United States Army, serving during WWII. George and his wife Hope had a beautiful home in Pelham, the loved tending to all their gardens. George was also an avid Red Sox fan, never missing a game. After College, he settled and became the Librarian at UMass for several years before his retirement.George is survived by several nieces, and nephews, and devoted caregivers.Besides his parents, and his wife Hope (Gilson) Wright, he was also pre-deceased by his siblings, David, Charles, Carol Putnam, and Catherine Grandia.There are no calling hours, and all services will be private. He will be buried alongside his wife in the spring at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with his services. For more info, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019

