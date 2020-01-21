George F. Bouthilette, 93, of Hastings, passed from this life on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Northampton, MA and had lived in Hastings since 1992. George served in the US Army during World War II as Sergeant First Class 5th army/ 2nd armor/ 26th division. He retired from the VA Hospital in Leeds, MA after 20 years of service, receiving many commendations for outstanding performance for his mural paintings. George moved to Hastings, FL with his wife, Doris after retirement and served as chaplain for the American Legion Post 102 Chapter in Hastings. He was an extremely talented carpenter and artist. George was also an avid animal lover taking in many strays and supporting many animal organizations during his lifetime.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Doris Kingsley Bouthilette.
He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Schumann (Harry E.) and Dianne Dixon (Wayne), grandchildren, Persimmon Morris, Cinnamon Dixon (Austin) and William T. Morrison, III, and a sister, Jeanne Ryan.
No services are planned at this time.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at George's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com .
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020