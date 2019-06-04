Guest Book View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Calling hours 11:00 AM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Service 12:30 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George F. Hargraves, 83, of Marshfield, MA, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston surrounded by his family. He was born on February 15, 1936, in Northampton, MA to Maclyn (Huxley) and George F. Hargraves, Sr.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Grill) Hargraves, a daughter, Janice Fairhurst, and her partner, James Corbett, of Duxbury, three grandchildren, Kirsten Tyler, Lauren Beatrice, and Nicholas Beatrice, and six great grandchildren. He also leaves his brother, William Hargraves, of Northampton, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Cynthia Grimaldi, and his brother, Paul Hargraves, along with his parents.



George grew up in Northampton and graduated from Northampton High School in 1953. He attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he earned a BS in Business Administration in 1957, and a Master of Accounting Degree in 1967. He began his career at Coopers & Lybrand and eventually started the firm of George F. Hargraves, CPA in the Boston area.



George was known for his generosity, his love of history and biography, his sense of humor, and his fierce devotion to his family and the New England Patriots.



A celebration of George's life will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Czelusniak Funeral Home with calling hours at 11:00AM followed by a service at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the research for a cure for ALS at The Angel Fund, 649 Main St. Wakefield, MA 01880.

George F. Hargraves, 83, of Marshfield, MA, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston surrounded by his family. He was born on February 15, 1936, in Northampton, MA to Maclyn (Huxley) and George F. Hargraves, Sr.He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Grill) Hargraves, a daughter, Janice Fairhurst, and her partner, James Corbett, of Duxbury, three grandchildren, Kirsten Tyler, Lauren Beatrice, and Nicholas Beatrice, and six great grandchildren. He also leaves his brother, William Hargraves, of Northampton, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Cynthia Grimaldi, and his brother, Paul Hargraves, along with his parents.George grew up in Northampton and graduated from Northampton High School in 1953. He attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he earned a BS in Business Administration in 1957, and a Master of Accounting Degree in 1967. He began his career at Coopers & Lybrand and eventually started the firm of George F. Hargraves, CPA in the Boston area.George was known for his generosity, his love of history and biography, his sense of humor, and his fierce devotion to his family and the New England Patriots.A celebration of George's life will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Czelusniak Funeral Home with calling hours at 11:00AM followed by a service at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the research for a cure for ALS at The Angel Fund, 649 Main St. Wakefield, MA 01880. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close