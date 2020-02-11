Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Grant Bowman. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 3 South Main Street Williamsburg , MA 01039 (413)-268-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

George Grant Bowman (known as Grant) of Northampton, died on February 9, 2020 at Hospice of the Fisher Home in N. Amherst, MA, after a prolonged health decline. Grant is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Rodimon Bowman, formerly of Hampden, MA, son David Grant Bowman of Cummington, MA, daughter Karen Bowman Branciforti, of Montgomery, NY, son-in-law Victor Branciforti of Montgomery, NY, granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Branciforti of Boston, MA and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Barbara Bowman Lewis and Margery Bowman Frye.



Grant was born in Medford, MA to George A. Bowman and Doris Grant Bowman on January 14, 1939. He attended the University of Massachusetts, graduating in 1960 with a degree in Engineering. Subsequently, he received a Master's Degree from RPI.



After graduation from UM, Grant started his professional career with the Manufacturing Training Program of General Electric. After assignments at several GE plants, the family settled in Worthington, MA where Grant was active in community activities including serving as Town Moderator for a number of years.



After early retirement from GE, Grant studied massage therapy at BCC in Pittsfield, MA, where he subsequently taught.



Always active, Grant played soccer in his youth. Later, his energies were directed to handball, then hiking and canoeing.



A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA 01002 or the .



The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

George Grant Bowman (known as Grant) of Northampton, died on February 9, 2020 at Hospice of the Fisher Home in N. Amherst, MA, after a prolonged health decline. Grant is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Rodimon Bowman, formerly of Hampden, MA, son David Grant Bowman of Cummington, MA, daughter Karen Bowman Branciforti, of Montgomery, NY, son-in-law Victor Branciforti of Montgomery, NY, granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Branciforti of Boston, MA and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Barbara Bowman Lewis and Margery Bowman Frye.Grant was born in Medford, MA to George A. Bowman and Doris Grant Bowman on January 14, 1939. He attended the University of Massachusetts, graduating in 1960 with a degree in Engineering. Subsequently, he received a Master's Degree from RPI.After graduation from UM, Grant started his professional career with the Manufacturing Training Program of General Electric. After assignments at several GE plants, the family settled in Worthington, MA where Grant was active in community activities including serving as Town Moderator for a number of years.After early retirement from GE, Grant studied massage therapy at BCC in Pittsfield, MA, where he subsequently taught.Always active, Grant played soccer in his youth. Later, his energies were directed to handball, then hiking and canoeing.A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA 01002 or the .The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations