Northampton



George H. Barham, Jr., age 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11 at home, surrounded by his loving family. George was born in Mt. Vernon, New York, the son of the late Ann (Regan) and George Barham, Sr. He was pre-deceased by his brother Richard of New York.



A graduate of Syosset High School on Long Island, George was a graphic designer. He worked at Chartpak in Leeds for a number of years, and then for more than 30 years at the University of Massachusetts Amherst until he retired in 2015. He practiced Surat Shabh Yoga since 1972 and participated in its meditation group in Amherst for many years. In the 1970's he began a serious study of the Tarot, and over time enjoyed teaching and giving readings for his family and friends. He was a member of the Mass. Tarot Society in Florence and a student of Sheilaa Hite in Great Barrington.



George will be sadly missed by his wife, Ruth (Benjamin) Barham, his daughters Claire Barham of Northampton, and Rose Barham, his son-in-law David Forster, and grandson Jack Forster Barham of Rochester, NY, along with many beloved sisters- and brothers- in-law, nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful people who supported and cared for George and his family throughout his treatment for oral cancer, including those at the D'Amour Center for Cancer Care, Cancer Connection, friends at Beit Ahavah, Hospice of the Fisher Home, and all his dear friends and extended family. Friends are invited to Shiva gatherings from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16 through Tuesday, November 19 at the Barhams' home at 194 Crescent St., Northampton. A brief service will be held on these evenings from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. A celebration of George's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 th at Beit Ahavah, 130 Pine St., Florence, MA 01062. In lieu of flowers donations in George's memory may be made to Beit Ahavah or the Cancer Connection, 41 Locust St., Northampton 01060.

