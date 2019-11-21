Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George J. Routhier. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Valley Church Burial 2:00 PM Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery Agawam , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George J. Routhier 89, of Easthampton died November 19, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center. He was born in Easthampton June 1, 1930 the son of the late Frank and Eva Lalumiere Routhier. He attended local schools. He entered the US Marine Corps, serving in the Pacific Theater of Operation. He moved to Easthampton in 1952 after being discharge from the service. George went to school on the GI Bill to become a TV-Radio Tech. He owned and operated the Television Center in Amherst from 1960 to 2006.He was a member of ELK 1849 in Chicopee, Post 224 American Legion in Easthampton and the Electronic and Tech Guild. George and his wife Ann enjoyed ballroom dancing, and were members of the Ballroom Dance Club and Baystate Senior Class.



George is survived by his wife Ann Boucher Routhier, two sons Allen Routhier of Springfield, Keith Routhier of Easthampton, two daughters Linda Bean of Florence, Joanne Quimette of Westfield, seven grandchildren Jonathan, Jordan, Tori, Jason, Kerri, Chad and six greatgrandchildren. George was predeceased by one son George, one granddaughter Jennifer and his seven siblings Lewis, Albert, Henry, Florence, Mary, Gloria, Alice and his first wife Elizabeth Barret.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday November 27, at 10 AM in Our Lady of the Valley Church. Burial will be Friday November 29, at 2pm in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam. Visiting hours at Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton Tuesday November 26, from 5-7pm.





