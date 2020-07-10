George R. Dempsey, 93, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 from injuries sustained after a fall.



The son of Laura Bell Todd Dempsey and Dr. George Roger Dempsey, he was born March 25, 1927. His childhood was spent in Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York where he reluctantly attended New York Military Academy. An apt student chafed by the regimental structure, he favored sneaking off to explore the mossy clefts, pools and craggy habitat of the nearby glen rather than participate in the mandatory drills.



As WWII dragged on, like many of his generation, his desire to serve his country intensified. He overcame his disdain for the military and at 17 enlisted in the Navy, shipping off to Japan where he received a number of medals and distinctions.



Returning to civilian life, he pursued his love of the natural world with more focus. He attended Ohio University in Athens as a Biology major with graduate work in Marine Biology at Duke University.



A product of private schools, he embraced the ethos of public education and spent much of his adult life sharing the marvels of nature. A naturalist to the core he inspired both family and students to appreciate the intricacies and interconnectedness of the world we share. He was an early proponent of farm-to-table principles and each of his residences made room for composting.



The calm rhythm of the academic teaching schedule gave him the luxury of time to pursue his many and varied interests from beekeeping to darkroom processing. A Renaissance man he could be socially retiring but would share his interests enthusiastically with kindred spirits. Despite his quiet countenance, he didn't suffer fools lightly and was quick to let his views be known even if it created social discomfort.



As much as he embraced the beauty of the natural world, he also held art, music and architecture in high regard. Together with his late wife Carolin Forrest Dempsey, he pursued these passions both at home and abroad. Over the course of their married life they collaborated on the design and restoration of four beautiful nineteenth century properties where friends and family gathered frequently. A confirmed anglophile in his uniform of tweed and tartan, the later years often found him happily ensconced in one of his extensive and well-used libraries.



In addition, he always found time for volunteer work serving on numerous committees and boards in every community where he lived, often focusing on education and poverty. He even served as mayor of a small village where his family had deep roots.



His life lived fully and well, he will be missed by all who knew him but especially his family. Predeceased in January by his loving wife of 55 years, Carolin Forrest Dempsey, he leaves behind his children: David Schrang and his wife Maridith of Roxbury CT, Daniel Dempsey and his partner Steven Rufo of Richmond MA, and Jennifer Dempsey and her husband Thomas May of Amherst; and his four grandchildren: Elizabeth Dryden Schrang, Abigail Dempsey Schrang, Emily Forrest May and Charles Middlebrook May. In addition, his two surviving sisters Ellen Dempsey and Ruth Yates mourn his loss.



Family will gather privately. Interment will be in the Dempsey family plot at Willow Dell Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to an animal shelter of one's choosing.



