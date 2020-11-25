George Wright Jr., 76, of Easthampton, Mass., passed away peacefully at his home on November 20,2020, while surrounded by his family. He was born on February 27, 1944, in Northampton. He was the fourth child born to the late Cora (Herman) Reyor/Wright and the late George Wright Sr. George remained strong, as always, as he fought a courageous battle against cancer. George was a graduate of Smith Vocational High School. Soon after, he decided to serve his country in the United States Navy as an Aviation Ordnance man with an Attack Squadron, deploying on the maiden voyage of the USS Enterprise CVN-65. He also served during the Naval Blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. After his service, George became a machinist with the National Felt Company in Easthampton, and later transitioned employment to Avery Dennison in Chicopee, where he worked for 25 years before retiring in 2008. George lived an extraordinary life and enjoyed many hobbies. He was an American Legion baseball player, baseball coach, little league umpire, HAM radio operator, raised and raced pigeons that he had collected by hand under the Calvin Coolidge Bridge, regularly donated lifesaving blood to the American Red Cross, raised American beagles, was a life member and President of the Northampton Russell Beagle Club, was a past President of the Easthampton Rod and Gun Club, and was a Boy Scout adult leader for many years including the Scoutmaster of Troop 207. He was an extremely accomplished hunter, archer, marksman, motorcyclist, handyman, and fisherman, all of which loves he enjoyed sharing with his family and friends. George shared 47 years with his beloved wife, Pamella (Tennyson) Wright. Together they raised their family of six children, and enjoyed 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. George was predeceased by his son, Jon. He is survived by his children George, Gary, Terri, Lisa, and Christine; his sister Donna of Northampton; as well as his many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Interment with Military Honors will be held in the spring at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Shriner's Hospital
