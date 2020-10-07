George Stephen Himmelman of Winston-Salem, NC passed away on June 24, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Mr. Himmelman was born on October 15, 1943 in Northampton, MA to the late Harry A. Himmelman and Isabelle (Orechia) Himmelman. He was predeceased by his sister, Linda Patterson.



Mr. Himmelman attended local schools and graduated from Northampton High School in 1961, and served in the U.S. Army. He was a master carpenter, working his professional career with Local Union 108 before retiring and moving to Winston-Salem with his wife of 48 years, Susan (McCarthy) Himmelman.



A longtime member of Amherst Golf Club, George was a gifted and avid sportsman who especially liked to golf and bike. An accomplished craftsman, he enjoyed renovating and expanding homes, creating unique handmade furniture and one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and took great pride and joy in designing the beautiful gardens for his home in Winston-Salem.



Mr. Himmelman is survived by his wife, Susan (McCarthy) Himmelman of Winston-Salem, NC, a sister, Susan E. Himmelman of Braintree, MA and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held for George at a later date. He was a communicant at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem, NC.



