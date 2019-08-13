Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Clarence "Jerry" Lapointe. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald "Jerry" C. Lapointe, age 69, died early August 10th after a period of failing health. Jerry was born in Northampton, Ma to his mother Jean Emily (Bushey) Lapointe and late father, Clarence Joseph Lapointe. Jerry lived most of his life in Easthampton, graduating from Easthampton High in 1968 and then attending some college at UMass Amherst before joining the National Guard. Jerry was an incredibly hard worker, holding various factory jobs but spent more than 30 years working at and ultimately retiring from Hamilton Sundstrand in Windsor Locks, CT.



Though he worked long and hard, Jerry made time to be an active participant in the lives of his children. He coached basketball, soccer, softball, and t-ball; loved sports of all kinds but was an especially avid Red Sox fan; and loved to spend time outdoors. Jerry was brilliant and despite his disinclination for games, would occasionally humor his family and impress everyone with his expansive trivia. Jerry enjoyed reading historical novels and listening to music in his free time. He was generous, smart, funny, and stubborn. Though a quiet man, he touched many lives and will be warmly remembered.



Jerry is survived by his mother Jean Lapointe; two brothers, Philip "Flip" Lapointe and his wife Dale, Richard "Rick" Lapointe; and sister, Susan Johnson. He leaves behind two daughters, Tara (Dugas) Robinson and her husband Robert, Katie Lapointe and her partner Adam Seegars; one son, Daniel Lapointe; and his former wife, Melanie (Crane) Lapointe. He was a loving grandfather to Alex and Lucy and caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Clarence, and brother-in-law, Clyde Johnson.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 15 from 4 - 7 pm at Graham Funeral Home in Easthampton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations should be made to the Easthampton Parks and Recreation Dept to support youth sports. The Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Jerry's care and services.

