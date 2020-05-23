Gerald "Fuzz" Cranston, 56, died peacefully in his home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, while surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma. Fuzz was born on August 5, 1963, the son of the late Harvey E. Cranston Jr. and Eleanor (Gougeon) Cranston. He was raised in Williamsburg and attended the Williamsburg Schools before graduating from Smith Vocational High School in 1982 from Metal Fab. He began his career at many local companies including MJ Moran, followed by 19 years at Notch Mechanical where he was a valued crew leader/welder/pipefitter, as well as 7 years at Entergy Vermont Yankee.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl A. (Hewes) Cranston; son Gerald E. Cranston II, wife Raeann, and grandson Trip; daughter Shelby E. Cranston Weaver; daughter Kayla (Hewes) Koivisto, husband Rayman and granddaughters Kaelyn, Ashlee and Jenna. He also leaves Gerry's sisters, Amy Mason, Shannon Bigelow and their families, whom he loved like his own. He will be greatly missed by his siblings, Susan (Roy) Squires, Leonard Cranston, Thomas (Lisa) Cranston, Diane (Tom) Seymour, Kathy (Randy) Simmons and Theresa Cranston, his niece Kelly Seymour, nephews David Seymour, Robert and Kenneth Cranston, uncles Gordon and James Cranston, in-laws Bob and Peggy Hewes, and many cousins.
Fuzz was a thoughtful, kind, wonderful, strong, generous, stubborn, goofy, courageous man. He never complained during his cancer diagnosis and fought until the end. He was a "measure twice, cut once" kind of guy, someone you'd want beside you to get the job done right. Fuzz's family was everything to him and he was always there to help. We will never forget his amazing smile and his big "Cranston" hugs.
The family would also like to thank their wonderful neighbors for all of their help and support. A heartfelt thank you also goes to the Cooley VNA Hospice team for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Williamsburg Firefighters Assoc., PO Box 425 Williamsburg, MA 01096; Highland Ambulance, PO Box 842 Goshen, MA 01032; or the Cancer Connection, 41 Locust St. Northampton, MA 01060. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Fuzz's care and services. For online condolences and service updates, please visit rwgrahamfuneralhome.com
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As Fuzz would say, "It is what it is."
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 23, 2020.