Gerry was born in New York City, in the borough of The Bronx, in 1934. After the death of his father, Irving, when Gerry was just a teenager, he took care of his mother Fanny until her death in 1966. He attended Columbia University, where he received his B.A. After he graduated, unsure of what career he wanted to pursue, he got a job as a group leader working with a street gang of Italian kids from the lower East Side. The job provided him with quite an education in "street smarts" as he found himself in the middle of Mafia territory. Eventually his tough gang members became very fond of him, and he of them: his main "protector," Eddie, would take him around the neighborhood and introduce him by saying "This here's Gerry. He talks funny but he's okay."



This experience convinced him that he wanted a career in social work. After getting his Master's degree at the Columbia School of Social Work, he was employed by the Jewish Board of Guardians, where he remained until joining the faculty of the Smith College School for Social Work in 1969. His long career there included teaching clinical social work, editing the Smith College Studies in Social Work, co-chairing the doctoral program and accumulating an impressive list of professional publications.



Gerry was, above everything, a family man. He and his wife Stephanie (Krasnow) met as teenagers, and married in 1959. He was always loving, sometimes aggravating, usually funny, and deeply attached to her for as long as he lived. They had two children, Andrew Irving in 1963 and Robert Gilad (Gil) in 1965.



After having moved to Northampton, Gerry resided in the Pioneer Valley until his death. As a Professor at the School for Social Work he was an inspiring and beloved mentor for generations of students. As a therapist, he helped scores of local residents overcome pain and trauma and lead fuller lives. He often provided free and discounted services, never turning a client away due to inability to pay.



Gerry loved art, music and travel: he and Steffi traveled together to Europe, Argentina, Antarctica and the Galapagos Islands. He loved long conversations over the breakfast table. Most of all, he loved his family, including the many cousins, nieces, nephews, and the various people that he and Steffi brought into the fold, and for whom he was a warm and caring father figure.



At the time of his death, Gerry and Steffi had just become residents of the Lathrop Community in Easthampton. When he knew he didn't have long to live, Gerry told Steffi that he felt reassured by the fact that having made this move, he knew she was living in a very good place and would be alright without him.



He was preceded in death by his parents and by his son Gil. He is survived by his wife,



his son Andrew and daughter-in-law Rebecca and their two children (Jane and Nophie); his daughter-in-law Lisa and her husband John, and Lisa and Gil's son (Aden), and a large extended family scattered throughout the US, Belgium, Australia and Israel.



Gerry enriched the lives of all who knew him. He will be long remembered with love. Contributions in his name can be made to The Cutchins Center for Children and Families, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, or a .



His funeral will be at Congregation B'nai Israel on Tuesday, July 2 at 3:00 PM. Burial Will immediately follow at Congregation B'nai Israel Cemetery. For further directions or instruction, please visit

