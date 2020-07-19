With a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father and husband, Gerald "Jerry" Frazier. He died peacefully surrounded by his family on July 15, 2020, at his Sunderland home. He was born on August 27, 1939 in Springfield MA. He was 80 years old. Jerry was raised in Easthampton, graduated from Easthampton High School, and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. The saying "Once a Marine, Always a Marine" was certainly true for Jerry. After leaving the military, he had a long career as a builder in Western MA and Cape Cod. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joanne "Jody" Frazier of Sunderland, a son Michael Frazier and his wife Doris of Worthington, a daughter Jeanne Bagdon and her husband Joseph of Sunderland. He leaves three grandsons; Matthew and Michael Frazier, and Connor Bagdon, as well as one great-grandson, Patrick Frazier. Jerry loved animals. He enjoyed all sports, but baseball was his favorite and he enjoyed cheering for his NY Yankees - which his family liked to tease him about. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July23,2020 at 11:00AM in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield with the Rev. Philippe Roux officiating. A calling hour will be held from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Mass. Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, Mass. We wish to thank the doctors and nurses that cared for him, especially Dr. Zaman, as well as their niece Sue Scott who did so much for Jerry and Jody.
