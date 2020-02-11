Born May 29, 1947 in Brattleboro VT. Jerry was predeceased by his parents Gerald Sheehan, Pauline Sheehan, and his sister, Mary Ann Sheehan.
Jerry leaves behind his wife Luzia Cruz Sheehan of Front Royal VA. His son Matthew Sheehan of Colton, NY. His stepdaughter Julianna Cruz and granddaughter Julia Cruz Azeuedo, all from Front Royal VA. His sister Cathy Sheehan of Conway MA, his brother Patrick Sheehan of Silver Spring MD. Services for Jerry will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020