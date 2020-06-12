Gerald "Jerry" Emerson, age 72, of Leeds died peacefully at home on June 8, 2020 surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy illness.Jerry was born on December 7, 1947 in Northampton, Ma to Walter S. and Sarah D. Emerson (Keyes). He was raised in Haydenville and attended Haydenville and Williamsburg schools. Jerry also worked throughout his childhood on his father's strawberry farm; this began his love of all things strawberry.After High School Jerry joined the U.S. Army and proudly served in the 5th and 7th Calvary. He participated in the Color Guard in Washington, D.C. before being sent to Vietnam where he served as Sergeant machine gunner from 1967-1969.Upon returning from the war, Jerry married the love of his life, Beatrice Marie Heon, on April 12, 1969 and started a family. Jerry had a strong work ethic and held a variety of jobs to provide for his family; Stop and Shop, Coke truck driver, egg delivery driver and mover before finding a career on the Railroad. Jerry started his career laying tracks and retired as an Inspector working from Albany to Westfield in 1999. Jerry loved adventure and was never hesitant to try new activities. He especially loved camping, golfing, bowling, archery, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed passing his love of adventure on to his children; often trying new things with them such as skiing or snowmobiling. One of his favorite things was to watch his children participate in a variety of activities. He was a loving Pepere and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, even if it was just watching them play and they loved when he would make them his famous french toast. Jerry was well known for his sense of humor and quick wit. He loved to sing and make people laugh. Jerry was a generous man with a big heart; this was also shown through his love for all animals, especially dogs and cats. He was a strong, proud man who respected honesty especially when the truth was hard.Jerry was predeceased by son, Michael Emerson, mother and father Walter and Sarah Emerson. In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves behind daughter Michelle Hervieux (Douglas) of Granville, and son, Daniel (Angel) of Leeds; Six grandchildren; Douglas Jr., Jesse (Emily), Donathan (Alexsys), Jalen, Caiden and Connor. A sister in law, Theresa Eastwood of Long Island, NY and several nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 16th from 4-5 PM for the vulnerable population over 65 or individuals with underlying conditions with public calling hours from 5-7 PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd. Northampton.A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 11AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, Haydenville Rd. Leeds. A funeral procession will assemble at 10:15AM at the Ahearn Funeral Home with the funeral procession departing for the cemetery at 10:45AM.DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, ALL ATTENDEES ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS, PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED FOR NO CONTACT WITH THE FAMILY.In lieu of flowers the family asks that all gifts be made to Dakin Animal Shelter and/or Berkshire Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044