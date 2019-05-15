WEST HATFIELD ~ Gilroy P. Arbour, 87, of West Street passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Gil was born in Kauai, Hawaii on October 30, 1931, a son of the late Lawrence E. and Louise (Santos) Arbour. He grew up on the family farm in Kauai and was educated in schools there. He graduated from Frankfort Military Post High School in Frankfort, Germany. He moved to the States many years ago settling in West Hatfield where he has resided for the past 20 years. Gil was a Machinist for Hitchiner Manufacturing in New Hampshire before retiring in 1996. A Catholic by faith, he was a communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church in Hatfield. Gil leaves his beloved wife; Rita M. (Lefebvre, Alarie) Arbour. His sons; Rev. Bruce Arbour and his wife, Audrey Altstadt of Hadley and Lawrence Arbour and his wife, Cyndi of Washington; His stepsons : Thomas Alarie and his wife Kathy of Maine and Philip Alarie of Connecticut: His stepdaughters: Suzanne Nealon and her husband John of Springfield, Lynne Bibeau and her husband Jeffrey of Holyoke; seven grandchildren, Emily Chandler and her husband, Steve, David Arbour and his wife, Rachel Trafford, Patrick Arbour, Nicholas Arbour, Christopher Arbour, Franklin Arbour and Claire Arbour; six step grandchildren; six great grandchildren, Ethan, Wyatt, Benjamin, Cole, Elisa and Emery; He was predeceased by his brother, James Arbour. A Funeral service for Gil will be on MONDAY, MAY 20, 2019 at TYLUNAS FUNERAL HOME, 159 BROADWAY ST., CHICOPEE at 11:00 a.m. with CALLING HOURS PRECEDING THE SERVICE FROM 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 16 Court St., Westfield, MA 01085.

