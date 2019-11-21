Gisela D. Bonde, 80 of Southampton died November 21, 2019. In Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Tallin, Estonia, April 4, 1939 the daughter of the late Gunnar and Margot (Kalep) Moritz. Gisela worked for Smith College for many years before retiring in 2005. She belonged to, and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Easthampton.
Gisela was preceded in death by her husband Ronald E. Bonde. She leaves her companion Gerald Bonde, son Mark Bonde (wife Noreen), daughter Dawn White (husband Robert), daughter Renee Bonde, brother Nils Moritz (wife Inger), a niece, nephew and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral will be at 12 noon Sunday December 1, in Trinity Lutheran Church of Easthampton with burial in Center Cemetery in Southampton. Calling hours will be November 30, from 4 to 6pm in the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton.
Memorial gifts in Gisela's memory may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2 Clark Street, Easthampton, MA01027
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019