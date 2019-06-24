Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Aquadro Stiles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys V. (Aquadro) Stiles, 96, passed away peacefully with family by her side June 19th, 2019.



The daughter of the late Mario and Virginia (Conz) Aquadro, she was born and raised in Northampton with her three brothers.



Gladys was a longtime resident of Easthampton. She moved 16 months ago to Switzerland to be under the loving care of her daughter Elizabeth Neumann & family. She enjoyed the beautiful Swiss landscape, blossoming flowers, walks along the river, and stunning summit views atop Mount Rigi in the Alps.



Gladys "Gigi" was a generous and loving grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time on the porch with a good book, sharing sweets and laughs with her grandkids, and caring for her beloved dog Coco. She loved sharing stories of growing up on 33 Wilson Avenue and travels as a military family with her late husband Ret. Lt. Col. Howard Stiles (USAF). She enjoyed spending time with family at the Thousand Islands, Europe, and peaceful visits to Harkness Beach.



Known for her meticulousattentionto detail, Gladys's extraordinary talent touched every inch of her home. From handmade rugs, slipcovers, and curtains, to her beautifully crafted dollhouse, everything she produced by hand was of lasting beauty. As a talented seamstress, she made exquisite dresses for her grandchildren, among the many heirlooms that will be with the family for generations.She isrememberedfondly for her elegant table décor & holiday meals (that rivaled Martha Stewart), and her famous homemade fudge sauce.



In addition to Elizabeth & son-in-law Wolfgang Neumann,Gladys is survived by her brothers: Robert Aquadro and Richard Aquadro. She leaves grandchildren: Kathryn Carpenter (husband John), Jennifer Brenes (husband Brent), Sarah Stiles, Ben Stiles, andJuliana, Alexandra, & Nathalie Neumann and great grandchildren: Jack, Grace, Megan, Ryan, Kyle & Amberlie.



She is predeceased by her husband Howard Stiles, son Mark Stiles, daughter Virginia Shepardson, and brother Francis Aquadro.



In keeping withher wishes, there will be no formal services. Memorial contributions in Glady's name may be made to the Northampton VA Medical Center's Horticultural Therapy Program, 421 N. Main Street, Leeds, MA 01053

