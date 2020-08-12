1/1
Gladys E. Grant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys E. Grant, 98, died peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the company of her daughter. Born to parents James and Anna (Doppman) Mullins, Gladys and her seven siblings grew up on a beautiful farm in West Hatfield, Massachusetts. It was here she met and married her incredible husband of 64 years, Robert E. Grant. Together they moved throughout New England, settling in Sudbury, Massachusetts where they raised three active children. Gladys and Bob were loyal fans of their children's various sports teams, rarely missing a baseball, football or field hockey game. Not one to stay idle, Gladys was a hairdresser for many years, a switchboard greeter at the Brae Burn Country Club, an accomplished bowler, an avid golfer (who counted every stroke!) and a dedicated Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots and Bruins fan. As her grandchildren grew, Gladys was their biggest fan, both on and off the field, becoming a regular at every possible event well into her 90's. When it was time to retire her golf clubs, Gladys channeled her competitive nature into Pokeno and Yahtzee, always finding a grandchild who was ready to play! She was extremely loved, and will be extremely missed.

Gladys is survived by her daughter, Linda G. Knight and husband Joe of East Greenwich, RI, and sons, Douglas R. Grant and wife Lisa Erbin of Lexington, MA, and Richard G. Grant and wife Caroline of Chatham, MA. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Knight, Jessica Grant, Joe Robert Knight, Andrew Grant, Abigail Grant, and Christopher Grant. She is predeceased by her siblings, Catherine Shea, Anna Smeraldi, Margaret Pfersich, Dorothy Packard, Charles, James, and Janet Mullins.

Her funeral will be private. Rather than flowers or donations, Gladys' family kindly asks that you support your local farm stand sometime in the near future. For information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved