Gladys E. Grant, 98, died peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the company of her daughter. Born to parents James and Anna (Doppman) Mullins, Gladys and her seven siblings grew up on a beautiful farm in West Hatfield, Massachusetts. It was here she met and married her incredible husband of 64 years, Robert E. Grant. Together they moved throughout New England, settling in Sudbury, Massachusetts where they raised three active children. Gladys and Bob were loyal fans of their children's various sports teams, rarely missing a baseball, football or field hockey game. Not one to stay idle, Gladys was a hairdresser for many years, a switchboard greeter at the Brae Burn Country Club, an accomplished bowler, an avid golfer (who counted every stroke!) and a dedicated Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots and Bruins fan. As her grandchildren grew, Gladys was their biggest fan, both on and off the field, becoming a regular at every possible event well into her 90's. When it was time to retire her golf clubs, Gladys channeled her competitive nature into Pokeno and Yahtzee, always finding a grandchild who was ready to play! She was extremely loved, and will be extremely missed.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Linda G. Knight and husband Joe of East Greenwich, RI, and sons, Douglas R. Grant and wife Lisa Erbin of Lexington, MA, and Richard G. Grant and wife Caroline of Chatham, MA. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Knight, Jessica Grant, Joe Robert Knight, Andrew Grant, Abigail Grant, and Christopher Grant. She is predeceased by her siblings, Catherine Shea, Anna Smeraldi, Margaret Pfersich, Dorothy Packard, Charles, James, and Janet Mullins.
Her funeral will be private. Rather than flowers or donations, Gladys' family kindly asks that you support your local farm stand sometime in the near future. For information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com