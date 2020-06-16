On June 13th Glenn A. Guzik, 61, suddenly passed away in the comfort of his home in Huntington, Ma. He was born on November 21, 1958 in Northampton, Ma and is the son of Shirley Guzik and the late John Guzik Sr. Glenn was raised in Easthampton and attended Easthampton Schools. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Tobin, of Florence in 1981. He worked as a machinist after high school and then began his career in property management in 1982. Glenn and Marilyn went on to incorporate their business, Guzik Realty Inc., in 1995.
His roots run deep through Easthampton, he was one of the founding members of Cottage Street Station and was a former member of the Easthampton Chamber of Commerce where he received the Business Man of the Year Award in 2000. Over the years Glenn owned and revitalized numerous buildings in town and opened the Downtown Grill on Cottage Street (now Amy's Place).
Although he was an established business man he was a true family man at heart. He was a master carpenter and built a beautiful home for his family, along with many furniture pieces that can be found in his home. His recent passion was building barns and built two on their property, with help from his son and friends. He implanted his incredible work ethic and determination into his children, who he loved unconditionally.
Anyone that knew Glenn knew he was humble yet strong-willed, selfless man. He was able to bring the life to any party with his sense of humor, classic one-liners, and his one-of-a-kind dance moves. Listening to great tunes was one of his favorite things to do even if he was the best, worst singer of the group. To his family he was their whole world, their best friend, and their inspiration to do their best every single day. His love and his laugh were infectious and will live within everyone that knew him.
Glenn is survived by his wife and love of his life, Marilyn Guzik, of Huntington, and their four children: Leighanne and her husband, Jowy Pinero (and his son Jowy Pinero) of Springfield; Sondra and her partner Jeff Foskett of Holyoke; Monica of Huntington; and his only son John of Parsons, WV. He also leaves behind his mother Shirley Guzik of Easthampton, his sister Laurie and her husband Robert Lamothe along with two brothers, John and David. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.
The calling hours are private due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME& CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Glenn's care and services. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com for online condolences and service updates.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.