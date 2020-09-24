1/1
Glenn R. Yarnell
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn R. Yarnell, 73, died at Cooley Dickinson Hospital on September 23, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Born on June 1, 1947 he was the son of Roy and Marjorie (Whitaker) Yarnell. Glenn grew up in East Longmeadow and was a 1965 graduate of East Longmeadow High School. He had a very long and happy career in the car industry working as a service manager and also warranty manager for Fathers & Sons Auto Group. In 1969 he married the love of his life Kathleen M. ( Blanchette) Yarnell and they shared 51 years of marriage together. Glenn and Kathy raised their family in Easthampton and were communicants of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and the former Notre Dame Church where he was a member of the senior choir and served on the parish council. He was also a board member and coach in Easthampton Little League and Easthampton Lassie League. Glenn had a love of classic cars and was a member of the Pioneer Valley GTO Association. He will be dearly missed by his wife Kathleen, his son Glenn Yarnell, Jr. and his wife Joan Giovannini of Springfield, and his daughter Kristin Cabrini and her husband Christopher of Easthampton. He was a loving grandfather to Emilia Giovannini-Yarnell and Kailyn and Colby Cabrini. He also leaves several nieces and nephews and his beloved sister Lynn Hanks of Wilbraham. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law Earle Hanks. All are welcome to meet for a funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 33 Adams Street in Easthampton, at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 30th with the burial to follow in Saint Brigid's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton on Tuesday evening, September 29th from 6-8 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Beautification Fund of Our Lady of the Valley Parish or the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved