Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Glenna Kistler Edmonds passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.



Glenna was born January 25, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY to James Saunders Kistler and Winnifred (Nelson) Kistler. She attended Hunter College where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.



Glenna is predeceased by Hugh W. Edmonds, VMD, her beloved husband of 38 years. For many years, Dr. and Mrs. Edmonds called Western Massachusetts home. Together, they established two veterinary practices: Edmonds Veterinary Service and Holyoke Animal Hospital. They enjoyed traveling, volunteering, serving on social committees, and the company of their friends at the Harvard Club of Boston.



Glenna was a gracious hostess, engaging orator, talented artist, avid gardener, and thoroughly enjoyed the game of Bridge and social companionship it brought her for many years.



Glenna is survived by her son Hugh Whitney Edmonds, Jr., daughter Melinda Powers and son-in-law Sean Powers, and daughter Sarajane Whiting and Stephen Wozniak. She also leaves five grandchildren: Britta Ekdahl, Abigail Whiting, Rachel Whiting, Amanda Edmonds, and Hugh Whitney Edmonds, III.



Calling hours will be held at Czelusniak Funeral Home in Northampton on Friday March 15th from 10-11:30 AM followed by an in-house service and burial at Spring Grove Cemetery in Florence.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607) or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation (P.O. Box 96280 Washington, DC 20077)



The family would like to thank Landmark at Monastery Heights and Beacon Hospice for their excellent care and kindness.

Glenna Kistler Edmonds passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.Glenna was born January 25, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY to James Saunders Kistler and Winnifred (Nelson) Kistler. She attended Hunter College where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.Glenna is predeceased by Hugh W. Edmonds, VMD, her beloved husband of 38 years. For many years, Dr. and Mrs. Edmonds called Western Massachusetts home. Together, they established two veterinary practices: Edmonds Veterinary Service and Holyoke Animal Hospital. They enjoyed traveling, volunteering, serving on social committees, and the company of their friends at the Harvard Club of Boston.Glenna was a gracious hostess, engaging orator, talented artist, avid gardener, and thoroughly enjoyed the game of Bridge and social companionship it brought her for many years.Glenna is survived by her son Hugh Whitney Edmonds, Jr., daughter Melinda Powers and son-in-law Sean Powers, and daughter Sarajane Whiting and Stephen Wozniak. She also leaves five grandchildren: Britta Ekdahl, Abigail Whiting, Rachel Whiting, Amanda Edmonds, and Hugh Whitney Edmonds, III.Calling hours will be held at Czelusniak Funeral Home in Northampton on Friday March 15th from 10-11:30 AM followed by an in-house service and burial at Spring Grove Cemetery in Florence.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607) or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation (P.O. Box 96280 Washington, DC 20077)The family would like to thank Landmark at Monastery Heights and Beacon Hospice for their excellent care and kindness. Funeral Home Czelusniak Funeral Home

173 North Street

Northampton , MA 01060

(413) 584-3585 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.