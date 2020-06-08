Gloria C (Lewandowski) Haines 96, passed away at Holyoke Health Care Center in Holyoke. She was born November 8, 1923 in Easthampton to the late Joseph and Rose (Contois) Lewandowski in the house built for her grandfather. She graduated from Easthampton High and attended the former Northampton Commercial College.



She worked as a bookkeeper at the former Federal Supply Company in Northampton and retired from Dr. Tederous office after working 20 years in 1985.



Gloria is predeceased by her husband of 59 years who was her high school sweetheart David Haines Jr. and her grandson David Haines IV.



She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, going to lunch with her friends and loved traveling to many places. She was proud of the fact that she was the longest living resident on Garfield Ave.



She leaves her sons David III and his wife Joan of Westhampton, Eric and his wife Linda of South Hadley, her brother Roy Lewandowski of Easthampton, her grandchildren Sandra Gruca, Amy Rokosz and Marc Haines and her four great grandchildren plus several nieces and nephews.



Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home in Easthampton has been entrusted with her cremation.



There will be no calling hours and she will be buried at Brookside Cemetery next to her loving husband.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store